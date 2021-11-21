Fine Arts: Republican relics set to fetch good prices at Matthews sale
The final written words by Michael Collins and an original Easter 1916 Proclamation are the headline lots at the auction in Kells
Two online sales at Matthews Auction Rooms in Kells will offer 720 lots of antiques, jewellery and collectibles on November 28, and on November 30 a single owner collection from someone whose focus has clearly been Irish republican history, Irish art, bronze sculpture and silver.
Key republican lots are the last written words of Michael Collins (€7,000-€12,000) and an original Easter 1916 Proclamation, purchased from Adams Independence Sale in 2006 when it made €200,000 and now has an...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your weekly guide to the top auctions taking place online and around the country
Fine Arts: Miniature masterpieces by Orpen and Keating
Two works by the Irish artists take pride of place at Dolan’s upcoming online auction
Fine Arts: Scott lays the table in fine style at Bonhams
William Scott’s Four Pears was inspired by a pear tree growing outside his studio in Gloucestershire
Fine Arts: A study in eggcellence as Fabergé fever takes hold in London
Christie’s upcoming sale of stunning pieces from the Harry Woolf Collection is a veritable feast of opulence