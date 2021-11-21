Fine Arts: Republican relics set to fetch good prices at Matthews sale

Two online sales at Matthews Auction Rooms in Kells will offer 720 lots of antiques, jewellery and collectibles on November 28, and on November 30 a single owner collection from someone whose focus has clearly been Irish republican history, Irish art, bronze sculpture and silver.

Key republican lots are the last written words of Michael Collins (€7,000-€12,000) and an original Easter 1916 Proclamation, purchased from Adams Independence Sale in 2006 when it made €200,000 and now has an...