Fine Arts: Prints among men as Christie’s sells off Warhol’s nuggets

Wherever he is, the late Andy Warhol must be smiling. Bidding opens later this week on a Christie’s online auction of 60 unique polaroids and silver gelatin prints executed between 1971 and 1986 and comprising self portraits, beaches, seascapes, skies, floral arrangements, foliage, Park Avenue tulips, and his constant companion, Archie, a dachshund to whom he referred as “my alter ego”.
Leading the sale is probably the most bizarre self-portrait ever to go under...
