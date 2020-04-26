Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Prints among men as Christie’s sells off Warhol’s nuggets

A collection of 60 unique polaroids and prints by Andy Warhol is being auctioned off online this week

26th April, 2020
2
Andy Warhol self portraits on Polaroid

Wherever he is, the late Andy Warhol must be smiling. Bidding opens later this week on a Christie’s online auction of 60 unique polaroids and silver gelatin prints executed between 1971 and 1986 and comprising self portraits, beaches, seascapes, skies, floral arrangements, foliage, Park Avenue tulips, and his constant companion, Archie, a dachshund to whom he referred as “my alter ego”.

Leading the sale is probably the most bizarre self-portrait ever to go under...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Object of desire

A new sculpture by Patrick O’Reilly draws inspiration from the coronavirus crisis

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Fine Arts: A frog brooch fit for a princess at Sotheby’s

David Webb’s gold and green enamel clip brooch takes pride of place at the London auction house’s latest sale of precious gems

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Fine Arts: Events calendar

The best arts events taking place online this week

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago