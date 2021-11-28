Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Precious gems aplenty at Adam’s

An 18ct gold, diamond and mother of pearl wristwatch by Chopard is first among equals at the December 7 sale

Ros Drinkwater
28th November, 2021
Fine Arts: Precious gems aplenty at Adam’s
18ct gold, diamond and mother of pearl, “happy diamonds, happy time” wristwatch by Chopard (€7,000-€9,000)

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and they last forever, but for telling the time, what you need is a watch. Happily, Adam’s has a number of possibilities that combine both.

The boldest option would be the 18ct gold, diamond and mother of pearl, “happy diamonds, happy time” wristwatch by Chopard (€7,000-€9,000). If your taste is for vintage, there’s a 1930s, manual-wind, octagonal-shaped, platinum and diamond lady’s wristwatch by Verges Frères,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rosemarie Noone, owner of the Claremorris Gallery. Strands, an exhibition of paintings by Donald Teskey, will run at the gallery until December 20. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Meet the Gallerist: Rosemarie Noone

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
And Winter Arrived, part of a solo show by Mark O’ Neill at Dublin’s Gallery Zozimus

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Through the Streets into the Hills, by Jack B Yeats (€100,000-€150,000)

Fine Arts: Mind the gap with a late Yeats at Adam’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Globe drinks cabinet (€400-€800)

Fine Arts: Find a global perspective at Victor Mee’s sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1