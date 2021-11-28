Fine Arts: Precious gems aplenty at Adam’s

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and they last forever, but for telling the time, what you need is a watch. Happily, Adam’s has a number of possibilities that combine both.

The boldest option would be the 18ct gold, diamond and mother of pearl, “happy diamonds, happy time” wristwatch by Chopard (€7,000-€9,000). If your taste is for vintage, there’s a 1930s, manual-wind, octagonal-shaped, platinum and diamond lady’s wristwatch by Verges Frères,...