Fine Arts: Portraits of women through the ages at Fonsie Mealy’s sale

There was a time when we women knew our place in life, which was either in the drawing room pouring tea from a silver pot, or in the scullery, keeping said pot burnished. A watercolour due to go under the hammer in Fonsie Mealy’s next sale depicts the ideal Victorian matriarch, Portrait of a Woman and Child, probably Caroline Susan Gore-Booth and her son Henry, painted in 1840 by Frederick William Burton, 61cm x 46.5cm,...