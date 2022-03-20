Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Portraits of women through the ages at Fonsie Mealy’s sale

A Victorian matriarch painted by Frederick William Burton and a Maud Gonne self portrait are two of the portrayals of women in the Irish & International Art sale on March 23

Ros Drinkwater
20th March, 2022
Fine Arts: Portraits of women through the ages at Fonsie Mealy’s sale
Self Portrait by Maud Gonne (€2,000-€3,000) at Fonsie Mealy’s Irish & International Art auction on March 23. Pictures: Peter Hilliard

There was a time when we women knew our place in life, which was either in the drawing room pouring tea from a silver pot, or in the scullery, keeping said pot burnished. A watercolour due to go under the hammer in Fonsie Mealy’s next sale depicts the ideal Victorian matriarch, Portrait of a Woman and Child, probably Caroline Susan Gore-Booth and her son Henry, painted in 1840 by Frederick William Burton, 61cm x 46.5cm,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Girl in a Hammock by Donal O’Sullivan (€300-€500): on sale at Whyte’s Spring Online Art Auction, March 28

Fine Arts: Start off on the cheap at Whyte’s latest sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
‘I see Earth’, a sculptural reflection of the work of Tom de Paor in Visual, Carlow until May 22. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
The Boat by Jack B Yeats is expected to fetch €80,000-€120,000 at Adam’s Important Irish Art on March 30

Fine Arts: Yeats gets the year’s first big Irish art sale up and running

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Eamon Colman Night Flight of the Lacewing Moth Illuminated by a Full Moon. Part of a solo exhibition at the Solomon Gallery, Dublin 2, until April 2

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1