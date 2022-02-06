Fine Arts: Plenty of gems in time for a Valentine
Gold, rubies and emeralds are the order of the day at Hegarty’s Valentine’s Jewellery Auction this week
The clock is ticking, but Hegarty’s Valentine’s Jewellery Auction of 80 sparkling pieces this week could be just what you are looking for.
Choose from a unique 18ct gold, emerald and diamond cluster ring, the 4.7ct emerald surrounded by round cut diamonds, size O (€4,000-€5,000), an 18ct white gold Burmese ruby and diamond cluster ring, size N (€2,400-€2,400), or go for blue with an Art Deco-style tanzanite and diamond cluster ring, the...
