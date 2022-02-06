Fine Arts: Plenty of gems in time for a Valentine

The clock is ticking, but Hegarty’s Valentine’s Jewellery Auction of 80 sparkling pieces this week could be just what you are looking for.

Choose from a unique 18ct gold, emerald and diamond cluster ring, the 4.7ct emerald surrounded by round cut diamonds, size O (€4,000-€5,000), an 18ct white gold Burmese ruby and diamond cluster ring, size N (€2,400-€2,400), or go for blue with an Art Deco-style tanzanite and diamond cluster ring, the...