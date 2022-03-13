Fine Arts: Plenty of bottle on display at Victor Mee’s latest sale

Anyone on the lookout for a pair of Guinness cufflinks? How about a life-size model of a Native American chief, a vintage pinball machine or, a unique piece of history, a prison art harp?

Over three days this week, 1,735 lots of chemist and pub memorabilia and decorative advertising goods will go under hammer at Victor Mee’s.

Pub-related items include dozens of advertising mirrors, notably a framed George Roe & Co pot still example...