Fine Arts: Plenty of bottle on display at Victor Mee’s latest sale
An eclectic mix of chemist and pub memorabilia and decorative advertising goods offer some unusual bargains this week
Anyone on the lookout for a pair of Guinness cufflinks? How about a life-size model of a Native American chief, a vintage pinball machine or, a unique piece of history, a prison art harp?
Over three days this week, 1,735 lots of chemist and pub memorabilia and decorative advertising goods will go under hammer at Victor Mee’s.
Pub-related items include dozens of advertising mirrors, notably a framed George Roe & Co pot still example...
