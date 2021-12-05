Fine Arts: Peaceful views and pastoral idylls at Morgan O’Driscoll

Rural Ireland has a high profile in Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction – bidding ends tomorrow.

Four highlights that hark back to summer are Liam O’Neill’s Home to Cuas, a lively depiction of a three-manned curragh afloat on the waves, 60.5 x 45.80cm (€6,000-€9,000), Cecil Maguire’s Bringing in the Hay, Roundstone, 25.60cm (€1,500-€2,000), Arthur K Maderson’s pastoral idyll, Toward Evening, Glenshelane, 79 x 117cm (€3,000-€5,000), and Mark O’Neill’s Homestead,...