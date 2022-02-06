Fine Arts: O’Ryan’s scenic stunners on sale for a good cause

At Adam’s this week, close to 100 oil paintings and watercolours by Fergus O’Ryan (1910-1889) will be sold to benefit Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross in Dublin.

Having studied art in Limerick and Dublin, O’Ryan had success as a commercial artist, designing advertisements, theatre sets and cinema posters, but his lyrical landscapes are his lasting legacy.

In the 1950s, when overseas travel was far from...