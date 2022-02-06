Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: O’Ryan’s scenic stunners on sale for a good cause

The well-travelled Irish artist hiked around Europe in the 1950s, painting a series of superb works that will be auctioned off to benefit Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross

Ros Drinkwater
6th February, 2022
The Harbour, Palma, by Fergus O’Ryan

At Adam’s this week, close to 100 oil paintings and watercolours by Fergus O’Ryan (1910-1889) will be sold to benefit Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross in Dublin.

Having studied art in Limerick and Dublin, O’Ryan had success as a commercial artist, designing advertisements, theatre sets and cinema posters, but his lyrical landscapes are his lasting legacy.

In the 1950s, when overseas travel was far from...

