Fine Arts: O’Reillys offering treasures from the heart of the world

Sapphires are on the agenda at O’Reillys, where headline lots include a sapphire and diamond ring, the cushion cut sapphire weighing 8.327 carat, size M (€30,000-€35,000), and a French, bombe-style dress ring, the sapphire weighing 12 carat, size K- L (€20,000-€25,000). Aquamarine and sapphire combine to make an eye-catching cuff, the marquise-shaped aquamarine weighing 93 carat (€24,000-€28,000).

Rarities include an eternity ring with black diamonds (€500-€600), a pair of gold...