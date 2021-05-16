Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: O’Reillys offering treasures from the heart of the world

Processes in the depths of the planet have created the wondrous gems on offer at the jeweller’s next auction

Ros Drinkwater
16th May, 2021
A sapphire and diamond ring up for grabs at O’Reillys online auction this month

Sapphires are on the agenda at O’Reillys, where headline lots include a sapphire and diamond ring, the cushion cut sapphire weighing 8.327 carat, size M (€30,000-€35,000), and a French, bombe-style dress ring, the sapphire weighing 12 carat, size K- L (€20,000-€25,000). Aquamarine and sapphire combine to make an eye-catching cuff, the marquise-shaped aquamarine weighing 93 carat (€24,000-€28,000).

Rarities include an eternity ring with black diamonds (€500-€600), a pair of gold...

