Fine Arts: O’Neill and Henry have pride of place at Whyte’s sale
Connemara vistas and charming Yeatsian watercolours are on offer at the auction on September 27
Stationed in Ireland from 1919 to 1920, Canadian Lieutenant Colonel Frank Stanton returned home to Quebec with an Irish wife and six Paul Henry paintings bought direct from the artist. One was A Village in Connemara. A century later, one of his heirs expressed a wish: “I can only hope that it goes back to Ireland where it belongs with a windswept tree collector.” Measuring 20.3 x 25.4cm, it will go under Whyte’s hammer next...
