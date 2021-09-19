Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: O’Neill and Henry have pride of place at Whyte’s sale

Connemara vistas and charming Yeatsian watercolours are on offer at the auction on September 27

Ros Drinkwater
19th September, 2021
Fine Arts: O’Neill and Henry have pride of place at Whyte’s sale
A Village in Connemara by Paul Henry goes under Whyte’s hammer next week with an estimate of €60,000-€80,000

Stationed in Ireland from 1919 to 1920, Canadian Lieutenant Colonel Frank Stanton returned home to Quebec with an Irish wife and six Paul Henry paintings bought direct from the artist. One was A Village in Connemara. A century later, one of his heirs expressed a wish: “I can only hope that it goes back to Ireland where it belongs with a windswept tree collector.” Measuring 20.3 x 25.4cm, it will go under Whyte’s hammer next...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Listen to Her by Martin O’Keefe at the 35th Sculpture in Context Exhibition; National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, Dublin, botanicgardens.ie

Events calendar and auction results

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Egyptologist Ippolito Rosellini’s Monumenti dell’Egitto e Della Nubia is expected to realise €50,000-€80,000

Fine Arts: Brought to book at Howth Castle Library sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
An Irish pedestal sugar basket: on sale at Adam’s on September 21 (€400-€600)

Fine Arts: Gifts of a Georgian vintage at Adam’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Napoleon is the focus this month at a 19th century-themed auction at Sotheby’s

Fine Arts: Bring home the bicorne from a Napoleonic sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1