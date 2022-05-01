Fine Arts: On the Trail of the feline in Kilkenny

There’s a veritable march of the felines in the Catwalk Art Trail, which comprises 21 cat sculptures decorated by a distinguished complement of artists and wends its way in and around Kilkenny city.

The inspiration for the trail dates back to The Secret of Kells, the 2009 Oscar-nominated animated feature film about the making of the Book of Kells. This in turn had its genesis in the ninth century, when an Irish monk living...