Fine Arts: O’Hara’s pride and joy up for grabs at Hegarty’s

The Hollywood superstar’s pearl necklace measures 18 inches long and will be the star lot at the December 7 auction

Ros Drinkwater
5th December, 2021
3
A South Sea pearl necklace, previously owned by Hollywood legend Maureen O’Hara (€5,200-€5,800)

Jewellery makes the perfect Christmas gift – minimum wrapping involved, maximum delight guaranteed. Two online sales this week offer a feast of suggestions.

A headline lot at Hegarty’s sure to attract keen bidding is the graduated South Sea pearl necklace, previously owned by the late Maureen O’Hara. It’s 18 inches long: the largest pearl is 18mm, the smallest 12mm. Being sold with a certificate of authenticity, it is estimated to fetch €5,200-5,800....

