Fine Arts: Object of Desire

My, isn’t he a handsome fellow? Of all creatures great and small, few present such a compelling visage as the owl, symbol of wisdom in cultures the world over. Business persons might note that the ancient Greeks had an owl on their coinage, believing it to keep a watchful eye on trade and commerce.

This specimen is a German, parcel-gilt, silver-mounted coconut cup, probably made for a grandee in the 16th century, estimate...