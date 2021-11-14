Fine Arts: Object of Desire
Trolley Hunters by Banksy is up for grabs at Sotheby’s in New York this week
Imagine if Banksy, instead of focusing on art, had gone into politics. The world might be a much safer place. Uncannily prescient, his unique, monumental Trolley Hunters was painted in 2006 as an indictment against the excesses of our consumerist society. It portrays a trio of prehistoric hunters preparing to spear down their prey. Ignoring the natural resources around them, they concentrate their “hunter-gatherer” instincts on a family of empty shopping carts.
At Sotheby's...
