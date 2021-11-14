Fine Arts: Object of Desire

Imagine if Banksy, instead of focusing on art, had gone into politics. The world might be a much safer place. Uncannily prescient, his unique, monumental Trolley Hunters was painted in 2006 as an indictment against the excesses of our consumerist society. It portrays a trio of prehistoric hunters preparing to spear down their prey. Ignoring the natural resources around them, they concentrate their “hunter-gatherer” instincts on a family of empty shopping carts.

