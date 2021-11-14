Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Object of Desire

Trolley Hunters by Banksy is up for grabs at Sotheby’s in New York this week

Ros Drinkwater
14th November, 2021
Fine Arts: Object of Desire
Trolley Hunters, by Banksy: an indictment against the excesses of our consumerist society

Imagine if Banksy, instead of focusing on art, had gone into politics. The world might be a much safer place. Uncannily prescient, his unique, monumental Trolley Hunters was painted in 2006 as an indictment against the excesses of our consumerist society. It portrays a trio of prehistoric hunters preparing to spear down their prey. Ignoring the natural resources around them, they concentrate their “hunter-gatherer” instincts on a family of empty shopping carts.

At Sotheby’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A Welcome by Jack B Yeats: the Irish artist’s work will be a highlight of two upcoming sales by Sotheby’s

Fine Arts: Yeats takes centre stage in two sales at Sotheby’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Squirrel and Grapes Hongmu table from the late Qing period (€4,000-€5,000)

Fine Arts: Adam’s sale of Asian art is steeped in history

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
After the Ball, by William Orpen (€150,000-€250,000)

Fine Arts: Orpen’s bit of fun on offer at de Veres sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Diamond set, wide cuff bracelet of honeycomb design, which will feature in O’Reilly Auction Rooms’ upcoming Fine Jewellery sale

Fine Arts: Have yourselves a very shiny Christmas at O’Reilly’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1