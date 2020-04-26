Fine Arts: Object of desire

Acclaimed sculptor Patrick O’Reilly’s new work Hearts Held Together depicts the nation’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, and is currently displayed in the window of Gormleys Fine Art in Dublin’s South Frederick Street. Proceeds from the piece will be donated to frontline health charities; for more information, see gormleys.ie.
