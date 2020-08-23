Sunday August 23, 2020
Fine Arts: Object of Desire

Jazz up your wardrobe with a celebrity item from Julien’s upcoming online sale

23rd August, 2020

With so many now working from home, leisurewear looks set to stay on our radar. Why not do it in style with Elton John’s Gucci metallic blue tracksuit, one of dozens of items, clothes and instruments worn or played by A-list performers including Barbara Streisand, Eric Clapton, the Bee Gees, Tom Jones, Billie Elish, Coldplay, Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson?

Bid for them at Julien’s upcoming online sale Recording Studio MusiCares Charity Relief...

