Fine Arts: Object of Desire

With so many now working from home, leisurewear looks set to stay on our radar. Why not do it in style with Elton John’s Gucci metallic blue tracksuit, one of dozens of items, clothes and instruments worn or played by A-list performers including Barbara Streisand, Eric Clapton, the Bee Gees, Tom Jones, Billie Elish, Coldplay, Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson?
Bid for them at Julien’s upcoming online sale Recording Studio MusiCares Charity Relief...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team