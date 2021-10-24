Fine Arts: Object of desire

Founded by Irish-born Frederick York Wolseley in Sydney, Australia in 1887, the Wolseley Tool and Motor Car Company was known for the power, simplicity and reliability of its cars. Over the past two decades, this 1903 Wolseley 10 HP, twin cylinder, four-seat, rear entrance tonneau successfully completed 17 London to Brighton runs, plus numerous ‘Creepy Crawly’ events and Pioneer runs in Ireland with the vendor. Bid for it at Bonham’s sale The Golden Age of...