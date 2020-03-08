Fine Arts: Mullen’s memories are a prize catch for rugby fans

Leading Fonsie Mealy’s sale this week is a copy of the first and only complete facsimile of the Book of Kells, published in a limited edition in 1990 and estimated to fetch €6,000-€8000.

A headline lot for rugby fans is Karl Mullen’s scrapbook of news cuttings, press passes, tickets and other ephemera relating to the 1948 Grand Slam – the golden age of Irish rugby (€3,000-€4,000). Regarded as Ireland’s first “professional” captain,...