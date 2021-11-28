Fine Arts: Mind the gap with a late Yeats at Adam’s

At Adam’s, works by the masters who put Irish art on the global map start with a late work by Jack B Yeats: Through the Streets into the Hills, 23 x 35cm and expected to fetch €100,000-€150,000.

Painted in 1950, it shows two men in a sunlit gap on Fitzwilliam Street, where Yeats lived from 1919 until his retirement, with a view of the Dublin Hills in the background.

Three Paul Henry landscapes include...