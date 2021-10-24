Fine Arts: Mid Century Modern auction has art for sale on a grand scale
Joseph Walsh’s Lilium I table is on view in the Throne Room of Dublin Castle and is expected to realise €100,000-€150,000
What to do when an artwork consigned to an auction is too large to go through the doors of the auctioneer’s premises? Adam’s found a neat solution this week. The leading lot in their Mid Century Modern sale will be on view to potential bidders in the Throne Room of Dublin Castle from October 29.
Joseph Walsh’s glorious table, Lilium I, is part of the Opus collection, a series of unique pieces...
