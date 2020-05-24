Fine Arts: McCartney’s little ditty goes under the hammer

Provenance plays a huge part in determining the monetary value of an item, never more so than when the item comes with a sprinkling of rock ’n‘ roll stardust. With lots once owned by Prince, Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna and Lady Gaga, Julien’s Beverly Hills Music Icons auction in June is set to be the music auction event of the year.

Leading the sale is a page...