Fine Arts: Make a splash on Valentine’s Day with O’Reilly’s gems

With St Valentine’s Day in the offing, O’Reilly’s has an array of tempting suggestions. Heart-shaped items include an 18ct gold ruby and diamond cluster ring, size M-N (€3,400-€3,800), amethyst and gold earrings (€2,000-€2,500), pave set diamond earrings (€1,900-€2,500), a Victorian sovereign holder pendant (€250-€350), and a sweet Art Nouveau silver and turquoise pendant (€40-€50).

In 1796, Napoleon Bonaparte proposed...