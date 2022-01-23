Fine Arts: Lynn’s medal a relic of far-off heroic times

A headline lot at Mullen’s Collectors Sale this week is the 1916 Rising Service Medal awarded to Kathleen Lynn who, with her distant relative Constance Markievicz, supported the workers during the Dublin Lockout in 1913 before becoming chief medical officer of the Irish Citizen Army.

Arrested on Easter Monday, she served time in Ship Street, Richmond Barracks, Kilmainham and Mountjoy jails. She went on to be the vice-president of the Sinn Féin Executive and, in...