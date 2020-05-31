Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Lone figures leave a lasting image in online sale

Yeats’s sketch of a donkey might be anatomically incorrect, but it is a joyful addition to some more reflective works in Morgan O’Driscoll’s upcoming online sale of Irish art

31st May, 2020
6
Evening, Jack B Yeats’s sketch of a donkey, gets Morgan O‘Driscoll’s sale off to a gallop

Morgan O’Driscoll’s next online sale gets off at a gallop with Jack B Yeats’s 1907 spirited sketch of a donkey set free after a day carrying heavy creels of turf.

This would have been a familiar sight during Yeats’s childhood in Sligo, but Peter Murray’s catalogue note points out that the sketch is anatomically incorrect. “All four hooves are in the air,” he writes. “This way of representing quadrupeds was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Object of Desire

Moonstone earrings, designed by Nanna Ditzel, €7,000-€9,000

Ros Drinkwater | 10 hours ago

Fine Arts: Spire sets the scene for a variety of Irish views

The auctioneer’s latest online sale takes us on a tour of locations across the island

Ros Drinkwater | 10 hours ago

Hermès and Chanel bring bags of luxury to Christie’s

The Kelly and the Birkin, by Hermès, and Chanel’s famed quilted leather all feature as well as rarer luggage and jewellery pieces

Ros Drinkwater | 10 hours ago