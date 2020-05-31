Fine Arts: Lone figures leave a lasting image in online sale

Morgan O’Driscoll’s next online sale gets off at a gallop with Jack B Yeats’s 1907 spirited sketch of a donkey set free after a day carrying heavy creels of turf.

This would have been a familiar sight during Yeats’s childhood in Sligo, but Peter Murray’s catalogue note points out that the sketch is anatomically incorrect. “All four hooves are in the air,” he writes. “This way of representing quadrupeds was...