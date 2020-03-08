Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Kelly’s dazzling collection up for grabs at Sotheby’s

The veteran collector passed away nine years ago, and the time has now come for his vast collection to be shared

8th March, 2020
7
The Poetic Morning, a Jack B Yeats painting from 1945

A recent press photo of a murmuration of starlings in the English Channel showed the birds’ formation so tightly packed that they looked like a gigantic sea monster ploughing through the waves. A glorious sight, it brought to mind the Patrick Kelly Collection due to go under Sotheby’s hammer in London this month.

In the same manner as a murmuration, a great art collection exists as an entity to be enjoyed and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Events Calendar

A guide to the best arts events taking place around Ireland

Ros Drinkwater | 31 minutes ago

Fine Arts: Mullen’s memories are a prize catch for rugby fans

Fonsie Mealy is this week selling off a vast scrapbook belonging to the man who captained Ireland to the Grand Slam in 1948

Ros Drinkwater | 31 minutes ago

Events calendar

A guide to the best arts events taking place around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago