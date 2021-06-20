Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Keeping it country at Victor Mee’s auction

Treasures from two fine houses in Longford and Dundalk include a Georgian bed, Wedgwood plates, a Sac de Pearls chandelier – and a stuffed iguana

Ros Drinkwater
20th June, 2021
4
French butcher’s block (€800-€1,600)

Items from two fine country houses, St Albans, Longford, and Laragh House, Dundalk feature in Victor Mee’s online auction this month.

Browsing the catalogue one can anticipate keen bidding for the Georgian four-poster bed with hand applied silver leaf (€1,000-€2,000), the red leather, deep buttoned Chesterfield (€800-€1,200), the Sac de Pearls chandelier with the blue Wedgwood plates (€1,500-€2,500) and the pair of oh-so benign stone lions (€80-€160), but who would want a taxidermic...

