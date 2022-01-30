Fine Arts: Joyce’s opus gets a visual dimension

An invigorating current will soon be swirling around 35 North Great George’s Street, aka the James Joyce Centre, which since 1996 has welcomed visitors from across the globe to contemplate Joyce’s life and genius.

On February 2, to mark the 100th anniversary of Ulysses’s publication and Joyce’s 140th birthday, author Roddy Doyle will open Painting Ulysses, an exhibition of works by Aidan Hickey, based on the 18 episodes of the novel.

