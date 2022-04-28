Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: Johnston brings his beguiling brand of art to Dublin

The Belfast artist’s pieces demand to be seen up close, and the good news is that an exhibition of his latest work is about to come to Dublin

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th April, 2022
5
Portrait of Musical Chairs by Stephen Johnston: part of his Thrones exhibition, currently running at Gormleys Fine Art gallery in Belfast and coming to Dublin for two weeks from Thursday, May 5

If you haven’t seen Stephen Johnston’s work in the flesh, you really should. Grasping that his pieces are the result of oil on canvas and not staged for a photographic lens is in itself a neurological workout, and that’s before one begins to focus on the surrealist notes within the painting.

The award-winning artist, one of Northern Ireland's most talented, has an exhibition of new works entitled Thrones, currently...

