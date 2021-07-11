Fine Arts: Jewels for all occasions at O’Reilly’s July sale

If your other half has a birthday in August, surprise her with her birthstone: the peridot, a stone that travelled from outer space to earth millions of years ago via a meteorite. O’Reilly’s July sale has the prettiest pair of Art Nouveau, peridot and enamel earrings mounted in 8-carat gold (€250-€350).

O’Reilly’s reports a rise in demand for minimalist engagement rings – not everyone wants to wear a rock...