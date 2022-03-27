Fine Arts: Items from Ticher’s Irish silver collection on sale at Bonham’s

For Irish collectors, the main attraction in Bonham’s Home and Interiors Sale in London this week is Irish silver from the Collection of the late Peter Ticher. A selection of pieces from his important collection sold at Bonham’s last year for £87,678.

Many pieces were inherited from his father, Dr Kurt Ticher, who with his wife, Ellen, emigrated from Germany to Ireland in the 1920s, settled in Dublin and became naturalised...