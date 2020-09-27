Fine Arts: Images of sea and sky help fight off winter blues at Whyte’s

With the world appearing to get more dangerous by the minute, and the spectre of winter weather approaching, an excellent antidote to hang on the wall is the healing azure of the sea and the sky.

In Whyte’s online sale, John Skelton delivers just what is needed with four stunning seascapes, Coliemore Harbour, Dalkey, An Opening Galway, Near Bantry Bay, and In the Eagle’s Nest, Killarney, each 25.40 x 60.96cm, each with an estimate of...