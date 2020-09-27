Sunday September 27, 2020
Fine Arts: Images of sea and sky help fight off winter blues at Whyte’s

Four stunning seascapes by John Skelton provide a salve to the world’s travails at this online sale

27th September, 2020
3
In the Eagle’s Nest, Killarney, Co Kerry, by John Skelton

With the world appearing to get more dangerous by the minute, and the spectre of winter weather approaching, an excellent antidote to hang on the wall is the healing azure of the sea and the sky.

In Whyte’s online sale, John Skelton delivers just what is needed with four stunning seascapes, Coliemore Harbour, Dalkey, An Opening Galway, Near Bantry Bay, and In the Eagle’s Nest, Killarney, each 25.40 x 60.96cm, each with an estimate of...

