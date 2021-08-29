Fine Arts: Howth Castle delivers a jackpot of Irish history

“Riverrun, past Eve and Adams, from swerve of shore to bend of bay, brings us by a commodius vicus of recirculation back to Howth Castle and Environs.”

The opening sentence of James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake gives poetic, if scarcely practical, directions to Howth Castle, home to the St Lawrence family since 1177, when Almeric Tristram routed the Danes and took both possession of Howth and the name of the saint whose feast day...