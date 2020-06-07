Fine Arts: How to amass your great Irish art collection – starting now

Playing the waiting game is never easy. In the case of Irish art and antique collectors, frustrated by the postponement of so many auctions, the wise course of action is to focus on the prizes due to come down the line later this month and in July.
That‘s true whether the apple of your eye is an early Jack B Yeats sketch at Morgan O’Driscoll’s, Louis le Brocquy’s Head of Francis Bacon at de Veres,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team