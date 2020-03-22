Fine Arts: How Dillon found Space outside the box

The Space Circus, a work marking a milestone in the career of Gerard Dillon, and a headline lot at de Vere’s sale next month, 91.5 x 127cm, is expected to fetch €15,000-€20,000. In the early 1960s, Dillon switched his focus from small scale romantic depictions of life in Connemara to something much more radical, what Robert Hughes would later define as “the engine of modernisation – the shock of the new”....
