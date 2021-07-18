Fine Arts: How bakelite broke the mould in fashion history

Anyone for an antique kilt sporran? A 1920s Siberian fox fur shrug wrap, retailed in Belfast? A kelim with an Aztec motif? A taxidermy display that includes 18 animals commonly found in our countryside? A heavy cast-iron, golf novelty money box? A set of bentwood dining chairs? When the antique dealer casts his net, the items that surface give an amazing insight as to the tastes of our ancestors.

Typical is a splendid 1950s handbag due...