Fine Arts: Hirst and Hockney join Banksy in Gormleys’ British art show
Crown Jewels, The Best of Contemporary British Art, opens at Gormleys gallery in Dublin this week
No artist has his finger on the pulse of 21st-century tribulations like Banksy does.
Crown Jewels, The Best of Contemporary British Art, Gormleys’ exhibition opening in Dublin this week shows his Stop and Search, the controversial scheme first introduced by the British government in the 1980s.
A screenprint on paper, it depicts Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz having her wicker basket searched by a uniformed policeman. To quote Dorothy, “Toto, I’ve a feeling...
