Sunday June 28, 2020
Fine Arts: Henry’s head firmly in the clouds at Whyte’s sale

Paul Henry’s 1928 painting of a Galway fishing village is the leading lot at the auction house’s first sale since the pandemic began

28th June, 2020
7
Paul Henry’s Claddagh Village, painted in 1928, has not been on the market since 1975

Bidding is now under way for Whyte’s first sale since lockdown. The leading lot is Paul Henry’s Claddagh Village, a depiction of the long-demolished fishing village in Galway, dominated on this occasion by the mother of all cloudscapes. Clouds are one of nature’s most wondrous creations, but when did you last pop outside just to have a look at them? We take them so much for granted. Henry didn’t, and as a result we all...

