Fine Arts: Hegarty’s spring clean reveals plenty of sparkle

Hegarty’s April Spring Blue Room Specialist Auction this week offers 200 lots of furniture, art, jewellery and collectables. Highlights include a late 19th-century Irish oak hall/console/serving table with a raised back gallery, a carved shell to the shaped skirt raised on bobbin turned legs which taper towards the feet, 137 x 48 x 84cm (€300-€500).

Jewellery includes a sapphire and diamond Art Deco bracelet with approximately 27ct of baguette cut sapphires diagonally...