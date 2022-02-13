Fine Arts: Hegarty’s decorative arts sale to include Persian carpets and 19th-century furniture

A decorative arts sale taking place this week is Hegarty’s online auction with over 200 lots including furniture, contemporary art, Persian carpets, silver and jewellery. Highlights include a 19th-century large gilt over mantle mirror of a pleasingly waisted shape (€3,000-€4,000), and indispensable for in front of the sofa, a fine walnut coffee table with six drawers and a shaped shelf (€600-€1,200). For lovers of equine portraits, there’s Con Campbell’s The Blue Mare (€500-€800)....