Fine Arts: Good to the last drop at Victor Mee’s pub artefacts sale

We are experiencing something of an alcoholic tsunami this week, with Victor Mee’s auction putting the focus on Irish pub memorabilia. Leading the sale is a rare bottle of George Roe Irish whiskey, 16 years old, distilled and bottled by the Dublin Distillers Company.

The George Roe brand was more than 170 years old when its Thomas Street Distillery closed in 1923. It took a few years before everything was bottled and sold, so...