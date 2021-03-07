Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: Goat at the head of the pack in Eyrefield Lodge sale

An Aubusson tapestry by Louis Le Brocquy is expected to fetch at least €50,000 at the auction of the Kildare stately home’s artefacts

Ros Drinkwater
7th March, 2021
Eyrefield Lodge in Kildare: the sale of the house’s contents includes 14 oil paintings, mostly of horses

Sheppard’s Eyrefield Lodge sale offers two red-letter days for fans of the turf. Clues to what kept the Kildare lodge in the headlines for more than a century are all over its interior.

The 14 oil paintings include three by Emil Adam: Game Chick, 1902; Ambush II, wearing the Prince of Wales colours; and Covert Hack, four-time winner of the Conyingham Cup, each 60 x 90cm, each estimated to fetch €4,000-€6,000.

There’s also Lynwood...

