Fine Arts: Glimpsing garden nirvana through the gloom

A rare upside to the current state of affairs is that the lucky ones among us have had time to appreciate our outdoor space, and Sheppard’s Glantelwe Gardens auction offers the ideal opportunity to find a gift for the garden that’s helped keep our sanity through lockdown.
Gardens need focal points to direct the eye, and Arthur Shackleton’s design for gardens on the grounds of an 18th-century mill on the banks...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team