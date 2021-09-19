Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Gifts of a Georgian vintage at Adam’s

There’s a slew of splendid silver on offer at the auction house’s latest sale on September 21

Ros Drinkwater
19th September, 2021
Fine Arts: Gifts of a Georgian vintage at Adam’s
An Irish pedestal sugar basket: on sale at Adam’s on September 21 (€400-€600)

Today, as dinner guests, we arrive with a couple of bottles of good wine for our host. Irish Georgian gentry, though, would have regarded this as extremely parsimonious. Back then, gifting was seen as an essential social lubricant and an important part of hospitality.

A suitable gift was something exquisite made of silver, or possibly gold. Happily, corporate gifting keeps the tradition alive. Should you be in the mood to follow suit, Adam’s At Home...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Listen to Her by Martin O’Keefe at the 35th Sculpture in Context Exhibition; National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, Dublin, botanicgardens.ie

Events calendar and auction results

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
A Village in Connemara by Paul Henry goes under Whyte’s hammer next week with an estimate of €60,000-€80,000

Fine Arts: O’Neill and Henry have pride of place at Whyte’s sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Egyptologist Ippolito Rosellini’s Monumenti dell’Egitto e Della Nubia is expected to realise €50,000-€80,000

Fine Arts: Brought to book at Howth Castle Library sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Napoleon is the focus this month at a 19th century-themed auction at Sotheby’s

Fine Arts: Bring home the bicorne from a Napoleonic sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1