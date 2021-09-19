Fine Arts: Gifts of a Georgian vintage at Adam’s
There’s a slew of splendid silver on offer at the auction house’s latest sale on September 21
Today, as dinner guests, we arrive with a couple of bottles of good wine for our host. Irish Georgian gentry, though, would have regarded this as extremely parsimonious. Back then, gifting was seen as an essential social lubricant and an important part of hospitality.
A suitable gift was something exquisite made of silver, or possibly gold. Happily, corporate gifting keeps the tradition alive. Should you be in the mood to follow suit, Adam’s At Home...
