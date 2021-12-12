Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop

Bidding ends for Adam’s Fine Wines and Spirits sale on December 15. A splendiferous gift for a host who is partial to brandy would be either a bottle of Louis XXII Remy Martin, very old cognac (€2,000-€2,500), or Hennessy XO cognac (€900-€1,100).

A thoughtful choice for an art lover might be a bottle of Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac, 1970, the label designed by Marc Chagall (€300-€400).

A...