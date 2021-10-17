Fine Arts: Gems by the score at O’Reilly’s latest auction

Looking forward to a season of enchanted evenings? At O’Reilly’s latest sale, earrings to wear to the ball include a pair comprising yellow sapphires and black diamonds mounted in 18ct yellow gold (€2,200-€2,500), and a delightfully frivolous pair of diamond drop earrings with pretty spheres, mounted in 18ct white and yellow gold, estimated weight of diamonds 3.32 ct (€3,500-€4,000).

Steeped in legend, the opal is October’s birthstone. The...