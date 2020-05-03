Sunday May 3, 2020
Fine Arts: GAA medal collection has pride of place at Fonsie Mealy’s sale

The hurling and football medals of Galway dual star Leonard McGrath are expected to fetch €15,000 to €20,000

3rd May, 2020
5
Leonard McGrath’s GAA medal collection

Seldom does one come across an auction that caters for so many tastes as Fonsie Mealy’s online sale this week. The lots run the gamut from the sublime, a fine copy of Part II of WB Yeats’s memoirs, The Trembling of the Veil, in its original dust jackets (€600-€800), to the delightfully daft, a Guinness Toucan table lamp (€150-€200). Bidding is now underway, ending on May 5.

