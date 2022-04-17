Fine Arts: Furnishing a library fit for a gentleman

An important element of the pre-20th-century interior was the library, a haven for the gentlemen of the household to read, relax, and be inspired (in whatever endeavours they pursued or practised) by the artworks displayed.

Headline art in Adam’s Library sale includes Huntsman Clearing a Stream, a lively depiction of country pursuits in the style of Henry Alken, 100 x 127cm (€6,000-€10,000), Wagoners Disturbed by Lightning in a Stormy Coastal Landscape, by Coplestone Warre...