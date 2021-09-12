Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: From seascapes to surrealism, a sale to awake the art lover in you

Morgan O’Driscoll’s current online sale has works of art to match every mood

Ros Drinkwater
12th September, 2021
Heading Home Cuas by Liam O’Neill

What you see when you first awake can set your mood for the day. The right piece of art will work wonders and whatever your taste, Morgan O’Driscoll’s current online sale (ending tomorrow) has an excellent selection.

If you’d choose a tranquil traditional landscape to get the day off to a gentle, measured pace, there’s Porteen Harbour by Cecil Maguire, 30 x 37.5cm (€4,000-€6,000), William Percy French’s 1919 watercolour, Connemara, 17.5...

