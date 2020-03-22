Sunday March 22, 2020
Fine Arts: From marvellous mechanicals to momentous Irish history

A signed book about the Birmingham Six and an early example of a steam engine are among the highlights of Mullen’s now-postponed Collector’s Cabinet Sale

22nd March, 2020
7
A Korean War poster

Now postponed, but one to look forward to, is Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet sale, where estimates range from €70-€100 for a 1935 set of cigarette cards featuring Famous Irish Greyhounds, to €15,000-€20,000 for a Qing dynasty, imperial, carved, cinnabar-lacquer, circular, cushion-shaped box, the lid decorated with two five-toed dragons, 33cm in diameter.

A momentous trip down memory lane kicks off in China with a much earlier piece, a yellow...

