Fine Arts: From marvellous mechanicals to momentous Irish history

Now postponed, but one to look forward to, is Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet sale, where estimates range from €70-€100 for a 1935 set of cigarette cards featuring Famous Irish Greyhounds, to €15,000-€20,000 for a Qing dynasty, imperial, carved, cinnabar-lacquer, circular, cushion-shaped box, the lid decorated with two five-toed dragons, 33cm in diameter.
A momentous trip down memory lane kicks off in China with a much earlier piece, a yellow...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team