Fine Arts: From Luggala, a cup that cheers

Treasures from Luggala, the enchantingly gothic Guinness family mansion that was home to Garech Browne until his death in 2018, will go under the Sotheby’s hammer in London this week. The rarest piece is the Terlagh O’Briene and Ellinorie Briene chalice (£4,000-£6,000), an Irish provincial recusant communion cup. Dating from 1643, when Ireland was in the grip of armed conflict between Catholic landowners and the Protestant administration of Charles I, it’s a miracle it survived....